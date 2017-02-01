Chris Sutton labels Ian Cathro critics ‘morons’

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has branded those who criticised Ian Cathro for his lack of interviewing ability as “morons” following Hearts’ comprehensive win over Rangers.

The rookie Hearts manager took a bit of stick ten days ago when he gave, what Cathro would later describe himself as, a ‘cringeworthy’ interview following his side’s 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

In the immediate aftermath of Hearts’ impressive 4-1 win over Rangers, Sutton launched to the defence of Cathro, while refusing to hold back in his opinion of those who’ve been ‘too personal’ in their attacks on the 30-year-old.

Sutton said on BT Sport: “These morons, I mean, whether he can do an interview or not it doesn’t matter a jot. It’s about what he does on the training ground and in the dressing room, and getting criticism for that is absolutely ridiculous.

“There’s been a lot of personal things said, and it wasn’t just about the result, it was about the manner of the result.

“Stephen [Craigan] is quite right. It’s one game for Hearts and one game for Rangers. We don’t want to read too much into it because they need to go again. But I’m really pleased for Ian Cathro tonight more than anything.”

