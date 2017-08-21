Chief operating officer Scot Gardiner to leave Hearts

Hearts’ chief operating officer Scot Gardiner is to leave the club at the end of the month when his contract expires.

Gardiner has helped Hearts owner Ann Budge manage the day-to-day running of the club for the last three years but is now heading for pastures new.

He arrived at Tynecastle in July 2014 after stepping down as chief executive of Dundee the previous month.

He was involved in several high-profile projects with Hearts and is now moving on. It is unclear as yet whether Budge will seek a replacement for Gardiner, or who it could be.