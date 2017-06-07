Callum Paterson leaves Hearts to join Cardiff City

Scotland defender Callum Paterson has left Hearts to sign a three-year contract with Cardiff City.

The Edinburgh club will receive around £400,000 in a development fee after the 22-year-old opted to leave on freedom of contract. He hasn’t played since December due to damaged knee ligaments but, once fully fit, will continue his career in the English Championship.

Paterson was determined to play in the English leagues despite interest from Rangers and hopes to showcase his goalscoring talents south of the Border.

“I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be part of this big club,” he told the Cardiff website. “It’s nice and early so I’ve got a lot of time to bed in, get to know my way around the area and introduce myself. It’s great timing and I’m happy to be here.

“Anyone that has watched me has seen that I like to attack. I’m athletic and I like to go forward and try and get on the end of crosses. I’m a great attacker and I like to score my goals, so hopefully I can come here and score a few too.”

Paterson exits Tynecastle after seven years with Hearts, during which he made 162 appearances and scored 38 goals. He currently has five Scotland caps.

