Callum Paterson in line for Scotland start after Hutton exit

Alan Hutton has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the World Cup double header against Lithuania and Slovakia.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed on its Twitter account that the Aston Villa right-back was out of the squad.

Hutton played 90 minutes of Villa’s Sky Bet Championship defeat to Preston on Saturday, his first appearance since August 10.

The withdrawal leaves Callum Paterson as the only regular right-back in the squad. The Hearts player started in Scotland’s opening World Cup qualifying win over Malta.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY