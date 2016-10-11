BBC news presenter wears gifted Hearts away shirt

BBC news presenter Louise Minchin has been snapped wearing this season’s Hearts away top with ‘Minchin 1’ on the back after she was sent the shirt by the Tynecastle club.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Co-presenter Dan Walker posted the images to his Twitter account. They show Minchin wearing the shirt on the set of BBC Breakfast News.

Late last month, the presenter became the talk of social media for wearing a yellow and pink dress, which had viewers comparing her to a battenberg cake.

Unbeknownst to her, she had a kindred spirit in the Scottish Premiership side, who caused quite a stir earlier this summer when they released a Rose and Primrose away top designed to honour the 5th Earl of Rosebery.

Hearts’ marketing team decided to send the BBC presenter a replica of the shirt, which she duly donned on its arrival.

Walker tweeted: “Remember that Battenberg dress @louiseminchin wore? Well, @JamTarts have sent a new 1, & a matching tie.”

Minchin then added: “I love this shirt. Battenburg dress move over thank you @JamTarts it is fantastic.”

Hearts marketing officer Dylan Kelly replied: “Great stuff Louise, glad it got there ok. If you manage to make it along to a game there’s a matching scarf too.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Karamoko Dembele | Islam Feruz’s Celtic regret | Deila for Norway | Barton’s future

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY