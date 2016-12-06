Austin MacPhee announced as new Hearts assistant head coach

Austin MacPhee has been announced as the new assistant manager at Hearts, where he’ll be No.2 to head coach Ian Cathro.

Hearts have managed to beat off competition from the SFA to land the 37-year-old after the governing body looked to hire him as their new performance director.

MacPhee is currently assistant manager at Northern Ireland to Michael O’Neill. He was previously the assistant boss to Danny Lennon at St Mirren between 2011 and 2014, which included a League Cup final victory over Hearts in 2013.

MacPhee said: “It isn’t anything to do with the SFA and Hearts. It’s two different career paths. One is going down the technical director route, one is staying in coaching. It was a choice in terms of career path rather than one over the other.

“The decision to come here and work with Ian, Craig and Ann, will hopefully prove to be the right one over my career. If I had two of me I’d want to do two jobs, but I’m convinced I’ve made the right choice.”

Chairwoman Ann Budge said: “I’m excited and delighted, I’ve said that to both Ian and Austin. I think they are a fantastic addition to our team here at Tynecastle.”