Aaron Hughes sees bright future after signing new Hearts deal

Aaron Hughes believes he can be part of a successful period at Hearts after signing a new one-year contract.

The 37-year-old is fit again after more than two months out with a calf problem and is in the squad for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

Hearts are in need of victory to revive their fading European hopes after falling six points behind fourth-placed St Johnstone, but Hughes is confident good times are just around the corner.

The Northern Ireland international said: “I have enjoyed my football, I enjoy being round the place, so in that respect it was an easy decision.

“It’s got a lot of potential, I think it can be a club that is pushing for European spots each year. And you have to look at the two cups as well as being a possibility. You have to look at that as a target.

“There is a lot of potential at the club and that’s another reason why I am keen to be part of it, because I do think there are successful days ahead.”

