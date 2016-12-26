Martin Canning calls on Hamilton fans to be realistic

Martin Canning has called for a section of his own support to get real after they turned on the Hamilton manager following Saturday’s loss to Celtic.

The 3-0 defeat means the Lanarkshire club are joint bottom of the Premiership on the back of only one win in 15 matches. It led to a group of young fans chanting abuse at Canning.

The 35-year-old, whose side have drawn ten of their 19 league games, believes the fans venting their frustration in such vicious terms are failing to appreciate the reality of being the team with the smallest-budget in the top flight.

“It is difficult because it is the last thing you want,” Canning said. “I don’t want to hear players getting bollocked from behind us, or if it is me who is getting it. We have got to stick together. We are a small club, working as hard as we can, competing in the top league in Scotland. For the size of us that is an achievement. We will always continue to work hard. I would say 95% of the fans give us good backing. You want that and need that. The players’ effort is there. I can’t fault that.

“Everybody wants their team to win, we all want our team to win. But we are four points off the top six. It is not a disaster or a crisis or whatever it is.”