Hamilton without midfielder Darian MacKinnon for Rangers clash

Hamilton will have to face Rangers without Darian MacKinnon, after the midfielder was sent off in the final moments of Accies’ match with St Johnstone at the weekend.

MacKinnon was red carded for a last man foul after he was deemed to have pulled down Saints midfielder Paul Paton as he raced through on goal, denying the former Dundee United man a goalscoring opportunity.

Hamilton left McDiarmid Park empty-handed after Murray Davidson’s late header won the match for Tommy Wright’s side.

But Accies announced today that the Scottish FA confirmed that MacKinnon, who has made more than 180 appearances for the New Douglas Park side since joining from Clydebank in 2012, would serve an immediate one-match ban, ruling him out of Friday night’s home match against Rangers.

MacKinnon’s suspension leaves Accies boss Martin Canning without three midfielders, with Grant Gillespie and David Templeton both out injured.

Canning could also be without first choice ‘keeper Gary Woods, who was forced off with an injury early in the second half in Perth.