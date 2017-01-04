Hamilton signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Remi Matthews - 8

The goalkeeper, on loan from Norwich City, was enjoying a stellar season when he landed awkwardly in a 1-1 draw with Inverness CT in October. The shoulder injury put him out of action for three months. Accies are looking forward to welcoming back the player who was doing a very good job of allowing fans to forget the loss of Michael McGovern.

Gary Woods - 8

Woods was a reliable stand-in last season while at Ross County, including a strong showing in the League Cup final as the Highlanders defeated Hibs to secure their first ever trophy. He’s landed in a similar situation at Hamilton, playing back-up to Remi Matthews and has once again performed very well when called upon.

Darren Jamieson - 5

Signed as a third-choice goalkeeper and unsurprisingly he’s yet to make an appearance.

Georgios Sarris - 5

It’s been an up and down campaign so far for the Greek centre-back who has looked commanding in some games and eccentric in others. His decision making needs work as he can often suffer from a rush of blood to the head and charge out of position. He is strong in the air, though. A steadying influence beside him would likely get the best from him and his performances may improve when Jesus Garcia Tena returns from injury later this month.

Danny Seaborne - 4

Seaborne was solid for Partick Thistle for two years but for whatever reason, perhaps he’s still trying to find his place in Hamilton’s back three, he’s been unable to replicate such form for Hamilton thus far. Mistakes have been prevalent across Hamilton’s back-line as they’ve thrown away 25 points from winning positions this season.

Lennard Sowah - 6

The former Arsenal youngster was signed in September as a quick fix for the lack of left-back cover. He was solid when he played, showing good athletic ability to get up and down the left flank and defend his position well enough. Injuries would halt his momentum in the first team and after reportedly knocking back the offer of an extension he was released earlier this week.

Massimo Donati - 7

The ex-Celtic player represented quite a gamble when he was recruited during the summer, seeing as he was 35 years old and coming to the end of his career. There was also a question of whether the cultured Donati would thrive amidst the up-and-at-them style of Accies’ midfield. Instead, he’s provided some much-needed poise, experience and composure, whether at the base of midfield or as a sweeper in the back three. His performances have suffered recently, though.

Rakish Bingham - 4

While Alex D’Acol is adept at playing with his back to goal and bringing the supporting midfielders into play, Accies needed a different type of forward to stretch teams in behind. Bingham has given them a different option, but like every striker at the club he’s struggled to find the back of the net consistently. His two goals thus far both came in one half against Hearts.

Richard Roy - 1

Played only twice but it was enough to tell he wasn’t the answer to Hamilton’s striking problems. Released along with Sowah.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers want Arsenal midfielder | McGinn to reject Hearts | new contract for Armstrong

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook