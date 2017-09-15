Hamilton’s David Templeton out to prove Hearts boo boys wrong

David Templeton is determined to prove the boo boys wrong when Hamilton face Hearts tomorrow.

The 28-year-old admits he may not be the most popular player with the visiting Hearts fans following an acrimonious departure five years ago.

However the winger is hoping a new lease of life at Hamilton can help him prove a point when the boos inevitably ring out at the Superseal Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s one of the ones I looked for when the fixtures came out.

“It will be good to play against my old club, I’m sure if I get involved I’ll get a few boos from some of the fans.

“It would be nice to get a cheer from them, but the way things happened when I left - I think they didn’t like me for that.

“But there was a lot of stuff in behind that they didn’t know about.

“Hopefully if I am involved and they do boo me, that will inspire me to do better.”

Templeton’s departure from Tynecastle came at a time when big things were expected of him, but a run of injuries and poor form held him back before leaving Rangers last year.

His progress since joining Hamilton towards the end of last season has been slow – with just one start in the league before featuring in the play-offs – but he is keen to take it slowly after an injury-plagued few years.

He said: “You never want to be an impact player so for me I want to try and get as fit as possible and get in the team.

“If I can do that and do well, I’m sure ill be able to keep myself there.”

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the top flight last season, Hamilton have started this season impressively and Templeton admits there is an added incentive among the players to prove the doubters wrong.

He said: “In the last few seasons we have been flirting with relegation.

“Having witnessed it last year at the end, none of the players want that so we are pushing on to make sure we’re not in that spot again.

“To come here and be written off so early (in the season) is strange.

“The boys don’t mind that really, because it gives us an extra push to do well and keep the pundits quiet.”