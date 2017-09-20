Hamilton’s David Templeton out for 4-6 weeks after fracturing foot

David Templeton has been ruled out for four to six weeks after suffering a fractured foot during the defeat to Hearts.

The Hamilton winger limped off early in the second half following a strong tackle, and manager Martin Canning revealed the injury was worse than first thought.

Templeton was initially expected to be okay to return to face St Johnstone on Saturday, but instead will face another frustrating wait on the sidelines having impressed against his former side.

“We’ve lost David Templeton who will be out for four to six weeks,” Canning said.

• READ MORE - Rumour mill: Rangers injuries, Gordon v Sutton, Rodgers on Ralston

“He has a wee avulsion fracture in his foot following a blocked tackle on Saturday.”

He added: “He was very good on Saturday. It’s frustrating for him because he’s worked very hard to get himself ready to start games and he did very well in the game, but he’s now going to miss four to six weeks.

“It’s a blow to him, but it’s a blow to us as well, but we have players in Steven Boyd and Louis Longridge and Botti Biabi who are desperate to go and play, so it’s an opportunity for someone else.”

It is the latest setback in what has been an injury-plagued few years for Templeton, but Canning insisted there was no reason to doubt his future.

He said: “It’s not a concern, because there’s nothing you can do about it.

“It was a blocked tackle and that can happen to anybody, regardless of what your history of injury is.

“It’s not a concern for me, it’s a contact sport.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Rojano’s absence from competitive action looks set to continue as the club continues to wait for a work permit.

• READ MORE - David Templeton ‘got lost at Rangers’ says Craig Levein

The Argentinian striker joined late in the transfer window, but has not yet been able to take to the field as he waits for clearance to play.

Canning said: “It’s an ongoing thing. Hopefully it’s imminent. It’s out of our hands as much as we can do.

“I think he will be out of this weekend.

“Hopefully if it’s not at the end of this week, it will be at some point next week.”