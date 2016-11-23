Hamilton boss insists Accies are not ‘mentality weak’

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has dismissed the theory that his side’s difficulty in keeping a lead is down to their mentality.

Accies saw a 3-1 lead over Hearts on Monday disappear in the final 17 minutes as the visitors fought back for a Ladbrokes Premiership point.

It was the ninth time this season that Hamilton have let a lead slip, but Canning does not believe the cause is rooted in the mental side of the game.

“I obviously watch them all back and think about it a lot and I don’t think it is,” he said. “I don’t see us looking mentally weak or panicking or getting flustered when we get a lead. We continue to play well, we are continually comfortable in the game.

“The other night we give away a silly penalty and it invites Hearts back into the game. At that stage Hearts had no shape to them when they brought on their three subs and threw everybody forward and did what everyone would do, pushed hard to get an equaliser.

“We didn’t defend properly and they got their opportunity to score.

“But I don’t think we are panicking or making bad decisions, it just seems to be that for whatever reason we are not seeing games out.”

Canning does accept his team have to be stronger in defence when put under pressure.

“It’s frustration more than anything and that’s what we spoke to the players about on Tuesday,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

“They have to turn the frustration into a positive because performances are good. It’s just making sure now you are ruthless enough to cross the line and take the three points. We need to make sure we are dogged enough to see it out.”

One of the positives from Monday’s game was the performance of former Hartlepool striker Rakish Bingham, who netted his first two goals for the club.

“Rakish has done well since he came to the club,” Canning said. “He has always looked explosive and sharp and quick. He was a little bit behind having missed pre-season, but he has got himself up to speed now and he is looking a threat.”

