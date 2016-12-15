Hamilton Accies extend contract of Darian MacKinnon

Hamilton boss Martin Canning praised the professionalism of Darian MacKinnon after the midfielder signed a new deal with the Lanarkshire club.

The 31-year-old, who joined Accies from Clydebank in 2012, has extended his contract to May 2019.

Ahead of Friday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers at the SuperSeal stadium, Canning said: “In the last six weeks he has probably been on the best run of form for the club.

“He is one of those players who doesn’t really play poorly but I think he has been excelling in the last few weeks and it is something that we have been looking to do, tie him down for a bit longer.

“His attitude is great. I think he is 31 now but he is as fit as they come. He is a natural athlete.

“He gets about, he looks after himself off the pitch as well.

“It is great for the club that we have managed to tie him down again.”

