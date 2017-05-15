David Templeton tipped to save Hamilton from relegation

Martin Canning is hoping a moment of magic from David Templeton can help save Hamilton’s season.

The former Rangers and Hearts winger signed a short-term deal for Accies near the end of March after a lengthy spell out through injury.

Templeton came on with six minutes remaining against Motherwell at the SuperSeal Stadium on Saturday to make his debut in his first appearance since August 2015.

The 28-year-old showed flashes of his talent, coming close to a goal with a deflected strike, but the 1-0 defeat left Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership relegation play-off spot.

Canning’s side, who finish the campaign with a trip to Ross County on Tuesday night and a home game against Dundee on Saturday, are three points behind Motherwell and six above bottom side Inverness but he believes Templeton might be able to help their cause.

“If we can get something out of the next two games that would be great,” said the Hamilton boss. “That was the plan, that we would get something in one of the games.

“He has been here for the last four or five weeks and is improved every week in terms of his fitness. He has that bit of quality.

“He is still a good bit off it in terms of match sharpness and match fitness but you know at that stage of the game, when you are on top, he won’t have much running to do and he has the quality to make something happen.

“I said that when I brought him in, if it is one moment, one goal, one cross, one assist that keeps us in the league then it could be important.

“If that can pay off that would be great.”