Gary Bollan sacked by Forfar Athletic

Forfar have sacked manager Gary Bollan after five successive defeats in Ladbrokes League One.

After winning their first game of the season, the Loons have lost five on the bounce to slide to the bottom of the table, with the most recent defeat a 5-0 thrashing at home to Angus rivals Arbroath.

Former Airdrie boss Bollan arrived at the club late in 2015, but suffered relegation in his first season before guiding them back to the third tier via the play-offs, but his departure was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

A statement read: “The club can today announce that with regret they have parted company with their manager Gary Bollan.”

Assistant manager Stuart Balmer and youth-team manager Barry Sellars have been asked to take caretaker charge.

