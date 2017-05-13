Forfar 4 - 2 Annan (agg 6-4): Loons reach the play-off final

They say a week is a long time in politics but yesterday Forfar discovered that phrase also rings true in football.

Seven days ago, they lost 4-2 to Annan at Station Park in League Two and missed out on the title to neighbours Arbroath.

Yesterday, thanks to a Gavin Swankie double and strikes from Jim Lister and Jamie Bain, Forfar clinched a play-off final clash with Peterhead.

Annan responded with second-half efforts through Aiden Smith and Darren Ramsay, but it is Forfar who now have a second chance to gain promotion.

“There’s a lot of character in our dressing room and we have proven that this week,” said Forfar manager Gary Bollan. “We had a big disappointment last weekend but the important thing was we responded.

“We simply had to reach the play-off final. I didn’t care how we got there, I just wanted to make sure our guys made the final and we did in style.”

Swankie converted a superb through ball from Martyn Fotheringham to make it 1-0.

Lister netted the second from close range and Swankie squeezed home a rebound from a parried David Cox strike to put the hosts 3-0 up at the break.

Smith converted a penalty – four minutes after the re-start – after he had been fouled by Forfar keeper Grant Adam.

Ramsay’s mazy solo run and strike set up a grandstand finish but it was Forfar who had the final say, with Bain stroking in a Swankie cutback.

“Congratulations to Forfar,” said Annan manager Jim Chapman. “They led the league for most of the season and deserve this.”