Rory Loy calls on Falkirk fans to back Peter Houston and team

Rory Loy has called on the Falkirk fans to show more respect to manager Peter Houston while insisting they can be title challengers.

Some supporters made their feelings known after the winless run stretched to six matches, leaving Houston’s men second bottom of the table, but striker Loy was taken aback as he feels Falkirk proved in their display against the title favourites that they can be a force again in what he feels is the most open Championship in four seasons.

Houston was a target for the boo-boys against Dundee United. Picture: Michael Gillen

Loy, pictured, said: “I couldn’t quite understand the fans booing at the end of a game we played well in and nearly won.

“The manager has been here four years and he’s finished second twice, got to a play-off final and a Scottish Cup final. This is his first sticky patch. In my opinion, we will be fine. The manager has been through worse in his career and he is not allowing any anxiety to creep in. He brings a calmness because of his experience.

“You want to win matches and after what has happened here in the last few years the expectation levels are high.

“We’re a wee bit behind but the division is so even this season. Previously we have had Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

“No disrespect to Dundee United who will class themselves as a team above the rest, but I don’t think there is a lot of difference between them, ourselves, Dunfermline, St Mirren and Morton, who are always there battling.

“So hopefully that will give us the chance to catch up and get into the mix but we need wins, starting next week against Livingston.”

United’s Lewis Toshney knows their fans are also getting restless after three games in a row without a win. He said: “The fans want performances and wins from us but we haven’t been good enough. That’s the truth.

“The gaffer has let us know it and we know it ourselves. Obviously, we need to put that right but that’s why we have been working so hard in training.

“I thought this was a better display from us even though a goal never came.

“I feel we will be fine and will start scoring goals.”