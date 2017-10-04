Paul Hartley becomes new manager of Falkirk

Paul Hartley has been confirmed as the new manager of Falkirk.

The 40-year-old replaces Peter Houston after the previous boss was sacked following a poor start to the 2017/18 league season.

Hartley has been tasked with swiftly turning around his new club’s ailing fortunes and getting them back in the Championship promotion hunt.

The club currently sit in eighth place, having just won their first league game by defeating Greenock Morton under interim boss Alex Smith last weekend.

Hartley said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back in management and to have been given this opportunity with a club the size of Falkirk. Throughout my discussions with the club it is clear to me that there is massive untapped potential here and I am looking forward to working with the players, staff and board to deliver on that as soon as possible.

“I am coming to a club with an impressive infrastructure, stadium and fanbase. All the discussions I have held so far have been extremely positive and I am excited to get to work with the players on Monday morning.”

Hartley previously led Dundee to the second-tier crown after taking over from John Brown in mid-season.

He’s also enjoyed promotion-clinching campaigns with Alloa Athletic from both the bottom and third tier.

The ex-Hearts and Celtic midfielder was sacked from Dundee earlier this year after a run of seven consecutive defeats had the Dens Park club fighting for their Premiership survival.

