Falkirk to confirm Paul Hartley as new manager

Have your say

Falkirk are set to confirm Paul Hartley as their new manager.

READ MORE - Judging all 44 of Paul Hartley’s Dundee signings

The 40-year-old will replace Peter Houston after the previous boss was sacked following a poor start to the 2017/18 league season.

Hartley will be tasked with swiftly turning around his new club’s ailing fortunes and getting them back in the Championship promotion hunt.

The club currently sit in eighth place, having just won their first league game by defeating Greenock Morton under interim boss Alex Smith last weekend.

READ MORE - Hartley sacking: Fans’ frustration could not be ignored

Hartley previously led Dundee to the second-tier crown after taking over from John Brown in mid-season.

He’s also enjoyed promotion-clinching campaigns with Alloa Athletic from both the bottom and third tier.

The ex-Hearts and Celtic midfielder was sacked from Dundee earlier this year after a run of seven consecutive defeats had the Dens Park club fighting for their Premiership survival.

Falkirk will officially unveil Hartley at a 7pm press conference on Wednesday.

READ MORE - Interview: Dundee boss Paul Hartley relishes his ‘boring’ life