Falkirk 2 - 2 Queen of the South: Derek Lyle rescues a point

Falkirk and Queen of the South may have shared the spoils yesterday, but there was no doubt who was the more content manager following a pulsating contest.

Queens claimed the lead courtesy of Stephen Dobbie’s 15th goal of the season before a Myles Hippolyte double appeared to put the Bairns in control.

However, parity was restored thanks to a Derek Lyle header, ensuring Gary Naysmith’s side halted a seven-game losing streak with a largely positive display.

Peter Houston, conversely, was left with far more questions than answers as he considers swinging the axe.

“This is a time for me to consider other options,” Houston said.

“We have plenty of guys desperate for an opportunity. I’ll go away and consider that.

“If we want to be challenging for a play-off place – or higher – then we’re not going about it the right way.

“We didn’t show energy, desire and perhaps one or two of them aren’t as hungry as they should be.”

It was the visitors who claimed the lead with a move of real quality, with Dobbie playing a slick one-two with Lyle before slotting beyond Danny Rogers.

Hippolyte found the net either side of break, curling home a free-kick before seeing a deep cross somehow evade everyone and find the far corner to make it 2-1.

However, Queens would not be denied and Darren Brownlie whipped in a wonderful delivery for Lyle to power home a diving header.

”I thought we were very good and, although I don’t want to be greedy, we could have won,” said Naysmith.