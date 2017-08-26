Falkirk 1 - 4 Queen of the South: Dobbie treble heaps pressure on Houston

Have your say

Evergreen Stephen Dobbie collected the match ball with his fourth career ­hat-trick, leaving Bairns boss Peter Houston up against it.

Falkirk’s third defeat in four winless Championship games is the club’s worst start to a season since 2009-10, when they were relegated from the top flight.

“It’s games like that that get managers into trouble,” lamented Houston. “I accept that I know the consequences if we don’t get it turned round. But as long as I’m here I’m going to work even harder.”

Jason Kerr headed Queens in front after only two minutes before Dobbie made his mark.

The 34-year-old made it 2-0 shortly before the break, before scoring twice inside four second-half minutes.

His second was the pick of the bunch, curling a left-footed shot into the top corner off the underside of the bar from 18 yards.

The former Hibs and Swansea player then hit a penalty after Luca Gasparotto felled Lydon Dykes.

Gasparotto headed in a 89th minute consolation, meeting a Tom Taiwo delivery.