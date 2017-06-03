Darren Young appointed as East Fife manager

East Fife have appointed Darren Young as their manager.

The Methil side were without a manager after Barry Smith took over at Raith Rovers.

The former Aberdeen and Dunfermline Athletic midfielder takes over the League One side following his departure from Albion Rovers, which was announced in April.

The 38-year-old led the Wee Rovers to eight in the League One but received a letter from the club saying his services were no longer required at Cliftonhill after both parties could not agree on the reduction in budgetary levels. He had been managing the club since 2014, leading the Coatbridge side to League Two success then a sixth place finished in the third tier.

He now takes over at Bayview, the side having just missed out on the League One playoffs under the departing Smith.