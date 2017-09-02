Irn-Bru Cup Round-up: Pars progress as Premiership U20s exit

Dunfermline moved smoothly into the last 16 of the Irn-Bru Cup with a 3-0 win at Buckie Thistle.

The Fife side had their place reserved by half-time as they raced to a 3-0 lead, all of the goals coming from headers.

Nicky Clark gave Dunfermline an early lead when he headed in a Joe Cardle cross and added a second ten minutes from the break with another header.

Andy Ryan scored a third before half-time from Fraser Aird’s cross, also with a close-range header, and there was no further scoring.

Queen of the South blew Berwick Rangers apart 5-0 after scoring four times in a blistering ten-minute spell early in the second half.

Shaun Rooney put them in front just after half-time and Stephen Dobbie added the second moments later.

Dobbie then set up the third for Derek Lyle before grabbing his second when he rounded the goalkeeper to net the fourth and then Chris Kane made it 5-0.

Billy Joe Burns scored twice in the final eight minutes as Crusaders beat Motherwell Under-20 3-2 in Belfast. Burns headed the winner in injury-time after Motherwell had fought back after trailing at half-time to a Philip Lowry goal.

The Fir Park youngsters opened the second half brightly and got their reward when skipper David Turnbull equalised in 52 minutes after a slick move. Turnbull then almost put ‘Well in front but tugged his shot across the face of goal.

But he set up George Newell midway through the second half and he made no mistake to put Motherwell in front.

Burns equalised for Crusaders from a free-kick and then headed the winner.

Dumbarton beat Connagh’s Quay 2-1 after extra-time with Dimitris Froxylias netting the winner from a free-kick in the final minute of the extra period after George Horan had been sent off for the Welsh side.

Callum Morris put Connagh’s Quay the lead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes, sending Scott Gallacher the wrong way.

The Welsh side had the better of the first half but Dumbarton finished strongly and substitute David Wilson equalised with a low shot with nine minutes left.

Lewis Vaughan scored twice and Bobby Barr and Liam Buchanan were also on target, all in the first half, as Raith Rovers brushed aside Ross County Under-20 4-0.

Cove Rangers 3 won 3-1 at Hamilton Accies Under-20. Cove took the lead midway through the first half when Jamie Masson scored direct from a free-kick and they doubled their advantage when Mitch Megginson netted from the penalty spot after 27 minutes. Megginson made it 3-0 three minutes later. Jack Breen pulled a goal back in the second halffor Hamilton.

Elgin City beat Bray Wanderers 2-0 with Chris Dodd breaking the deadlock in the opening minute of the second half and Jordan Allan sealing it.

Peterhead also won 2-0 against Annan Athletic - Russell McLean opened the scoring in the second half and Rory McAllister scored late on to ensure Peterhead made it through.