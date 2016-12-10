Dunfermline 2 - 1 Morton: Michael Moffat at the double

Michael Moffat was presented with two gifts as he celebrated his 100th appearance for Dunfermline with a match-winning double.

The striker benefited from a pair of errors from Morton’s miscreant duo Jamie McDonagh and Mark Russell, who were both woefully short with attempts to find keeper Derek Gaston, and Aiden Nesbitt’s reply just before the interval was not enough to salvage anything for the Greenock outfit.

The visitors’ hapless afternoon began when skipper Thomas O’Ware could not convert from the penalty spot after Jai Quitongo had been felled by Callum Fordyce in an offence which Pars manager Allan Johnston insisted took place outside the box.

After seeing his side pay the penalty with their own spot-kick misses this term, Johnston was thrilled when keeper Sean Murdoch stooped to stop.

“Thankfully we got a bit of luck and Sean made the save, and we responded well,” said Johnston. “I’m delighted to get the win and now we can push on.”

With Quitongo substituted in obvious pain with a knee injury sustained in a collision with Murdoch and Jamie Lindsay earlier limping off, Morton have enjoyed better afternoons.

“If you miss a penalty and then give two pass-backs, it’s self-inflicted,” said Morton manager Jim Duffy. “It’s hard enough to win the game here without handing the opposition the initiative.”

