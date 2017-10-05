Scott Allan undergoes operation to fix ongoing injury

Have your say

Dundee playmaker Scott Allan has undergone an operation to sort an ongoing groin injury.

The Celtic loanee posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed with the caption “operation complete”.

Allan was substitute before half-time in a 4-1 defeat to Rangers last month. It was suspected the move was tactical, though manager Neil McCann later insisted the player was struggling with a recurring issue.

Though he returned to the starting XI for the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on 23 September, Allan has been an unused substitute in Dundee’s two other league fixtures since the Ibrox defeat.

A Dundee spokesman has confirmed that the operation was a means of solving the groin problem, but couldn’t yet give an accurate estimate for how long the player will be out for.

