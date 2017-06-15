Scott Allan expects hot reception from Dundee United fans

Scott Allan joined Dundee on loan last night in a bid to kick-start his career and one of his first games will be a Betfred Cup derby against his first club, Dundee United.

The Celtic midfielder expects a hot reception from the United fans but insists he is ready for it, joking that they booed him even when he was wearing a tangerine jersey.

Allan, 25, has joined Neil McCann’s side on a season-long deal as he seeks regular first team football. The move brings him back to the City of Discovery where his senior career began on the other side of the divide.

After just a handful of games for United Allan clinched a a £300,000 move to West Bromwich Albion in 2012 after controversially turning down the offer of a new deal to remain at Tannadice. As a 19-year-old, Allan rejected a contract offer in September 2011, a decision that drew the ire of then-United manager Peter Houston who criticised Allan for demanding big money despite having played only three top-flight matches.

Now the attacking midfielder is gearing up to go head-to-head with his old club in the Betfred Cup at Dens Park on 30 July and he isn’t losing sleep over the reaction he might receive from the away support.

“The last time I had a tangerine jersey on, I was getting booed by my own fans,” Allan said. “It was against Hibs and I’ll not forget that one. So there are no problems there. I know I’ll bump into Dundee United fans and I can’t wait!

“I know there is a derby coming up but for me it is just all about getting a full pre-season under my belt and to play some games to get firing before the start of the season.”

Allan has a burning desire to kick-start his career with Dundee following an unsuccessful loan spell at Rotherham United last season.

He added; “I spoke to the manager [McCann] and I liked what I heard. For me, it is a big year just to get back playing football week in, week out. I think this is the right place for me just now.

“The first year I was at Celtic I made a number for appearances off the bench and then last season I took a gamble moving down to Rotherham with Alan Stubbs. But it didn’t work out with the way we played. It didn’t suit me at all.

“So I just thought it was better being back up the road beside my family and playing football to show everybody what I can do again.

“I have had two years not really playing week in, week out unlike when I was at Hibs.

“That was really good for me so it has that same sort of feeling coming here and I am hoping to do the same again.”

Allan becomes McCann’s first capture alongside former Sutton United forward Roarie Deacon and the former Hibs man had no hesitation in joining Dundee where McCann was installed as manager just weeks ago.

He said: “I just spoke to the manager and I could see the way he is wanting to take the club forward. I want to be a part of that and I think he will get the best out of me.

“He convinced me with the style he is wanting to play. He wants me to be a main part of it so it was an easy decision in the end.”