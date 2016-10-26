No excuses from under pressure Dundee boss Paul Hartley

Dundee manager Paul Hartley refused to make excuses after his side slumped to their sixth successive league defeat.

Goals in either half from Ade Azeez and Kris Doolan give Partick Thistle victory over lacklustre Dundee at Dens Park.

Hartley said: “Overall it wasn’t good enough. It was a really disappointing performance.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game. We had a little spell for 15 minutes in the first half when we were okay but that was about it.

“We’ve got to pick a team now for Saturday’s game against Hamilton and try to get a result from somewhere.

“We’re on a bad run. There’s no getting away from that. We’re at the bottom and aren’t getting results. That can’t continue.”

Partick manager Alan Archibald heaped praise on his players after they secured their first league victory in nine attempts.

Archibald said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the result.

“It’s the performance we’ve been waiting on all season, to be honest. We got it right at both ends and got a clean sheet into the bargain.

“I’m very happy for both Azeez - who scored a great header - and for Doolan too. They’re forming a good partnership and tonight they got the goals they deserved.

“It’s been frustrating recently without getting results. I’m not going to lie about it. But we’ve always stayed upbeat and positive because we know what we can do on our day.

“Our only disappointment was the injury sustained to our goalkeeper, Ryan Scully. It looks like he’s dislocated his shoulder. He’s away to hospital and it doesn’t look good at the moment.”

