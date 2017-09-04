Dundee United launch amputee football team

It promises to be the country’s newest sporting rivalry, pitting eleven against eleven for the all important bragging rights.

Scotland’s latest amputee football team, the first to be based in the east coast, has thrown down the gauntlet to their west coast counterparts.

The newly formed Dundee United side is only the second amputee team to emerge in Scotland, but talks are already underway for an exhibition match against Partick Thistle.

With only two teams, the rivalry may be borne out of necessity, but already one of Partick’s star players has defected to line up in the trademark tangerine jersey of United.

Tommy McKay shot to fame when he scored during a half time event at Tannadice last year. His stunning chip has been viewed more than two million times on YouTube, and even earned him the Ladbrokes SPFL Goal of the Month award.

Such exposure meant he was invited to train with - and ultimately play for - the Partick side. But with the formation of the United team, Mr McKay, who lost one of his legs at the age of nine to bone cancer, did not have to be convinced to switch sides. He is, after all, a die-hard United fan. Now, he believes it is only matter of time before he takes on his former teammates.

READ MORE: Amputee Dundee United fan wins SPFL Goal of the Month award



“There were about four of us who started up the Partick side but the chance to represent United at any level was too good to pass up,” he said.

“There is quite a lot of banter between the lads and already a bit of an east coast and west coast rivalry.”

The creation of the United team has been several months in the making. A taster session was held in May after collaboration between Dundee United Community Trust and the charity, Amputee Football Association Scotland. With funding now secured, the team is looking forward to playing full matches.

Mr McKay said United deserved praise for backing the idea, adding: “Credit has to Gordon Grady and the community team. We approached a lot of teams but United promised us they would support an amputee team if there was enough interest and that’s what they have done.

“It’s something they didn’t have to do. They’ve had a lot of success with their community work already so to take this leap is impressive.”

Jamie Kirk, head of operations at Dundee United Community Trust, said: “We’re excited to be working with Amputee Football Association Scotland to bring the sport to the east of Scotland.

“When Tommy scored his wonder goal at Tannadice last year, it put the spotlight on disability football, something we are hugely passionate about at Dundee United Community Trust and we’re proud to be the first club in the east of Scotland to launch a team.”

