Dundee to increase academy coaches as part of Project Brave bid

Dundee have announced plans to increase their team of youth academy coaches as part of their Project Brave bid.

The Dens Park outfit have advertised six new coaching positions that they hope will raise the club’s next generation of footballers.

The move has been prompted by the Scottish Football Association’s insistance that any club hoping to gain Elite status under their Project Brave initiative - designed to drastically improve the flow of talent to first-team level and Scotland’s full international set-up - must employ at least half-a-dozen full-time academy staff.

Dark Blues chiefs want to hire a new academy head coach, an Under-18s boss and two other coaches to take charge of their younger age groups.

They are also looking to recruit someone to take over the identification and recruitment of young players as well as a medic to lead their new department for ‘football science and medicine’.

A statement on the club’s website said: “In anticipation of the final roll out of the Scottish FA’s ‘Project Brave’ early in 2018, the Dundee FC Academy is looking to recruit suitably qualified people to fill several roles within its enhanced set-up.

“Youth development is set to become an even more important part of Dundee FC than it already is, and these appointments will be critical to our Academy’s future and its contribution to our stars of the future.”

