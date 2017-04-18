Dundee to announce Neil McCann as new interim manager

Dundee are expected to announce Neil McCann as their new interim manager at a press conference at Dens Park this evening.

McCann, 42, will be charged with saving the club’s top-flight status following a run of seven defeats in a row which cost Paul Hartley his job.

Dundee have five games left to rescue their season.

The currently sit second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, five points above Inverness and two points behind Hamilton and Motherwell.

The bottom side is relegated automatically, with the 11th-placed club going into the two-legged play-off final with a club from the Championship.

Hartley was sacked on Monday after just over three years in charge.

McCann began his career with Dundee, serving the club with distinction during the early to mid-1990s, helping them reach the Scottish League Cup final in season 1995-96.

He later played for Hearts, Rangers and Southampton before making a fleeting return to Dens to play for Dundee in 2011.

He has coaching experience from a spell at Dunfermline but has most recently been working for Sky Sports as a pundit and writing a column for The Scotsman.