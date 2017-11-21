Dundee take 6ft 5in French keeper Jeremy Malherbe on trial

Dundee have taken the towering French goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe on trial.

The 6ft 5in keeper arrived on Tayside on Sunday and has been training with Neil McCann’s men this week.

Malherbe, pictured, has had spells with Grenoble, Reims and most recently Dinamo Brest and the Strasbourg-born player is a free agent. Dundee are looking for someone to compete for the No 1 position with incumbent Elliot Parish.

Scott Bain, Dundee’s first choice keeper at the start of the season, is the subject of an internal disciplinary matter at the club.