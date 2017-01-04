Dundee signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Kevin Gomis - 5

Despite being sent off against Kilmarnock in his second game, Gomis had a pretty strong start to life at Dens. He brought plenty of experience from the French top flight and provided some added steel to Dundee’s back three. However, across time mistakes have crept into his game and he was hooked at half-time in the recent win over Hearts. The impending return of James McPake and the emergence of Kostadin Gadzhalov, along with consistent star Darren O’Dea, means there’s every likelihood Gomis will be on his way out of Dundee sooner or later.

James Vincent - 6

The ex-ICT midfielder has recovered from a poor start to become a vital cog in recent weeks. His game has always been based around a terrific work rate and energy, which was lacking a little at the beginning of the season. In hindsight, it would seem he wasn’t 100 per cent fit when he first arrived from the Highland capital.

Tom Hateley - 6

Hateley’s move has coincided with a rise up the table for Paul Hartley’s side. His set-piece delivery can be excellent at times and it’s given Dundee, who aren’t blessed with much attacking arsenal, a different weapon to use. Fans can sometimes become frustrated by his use of the ball in open play.

Danny Williams - 3

A massive disappointment. The winger was supposed to bring pace and width to a Dundee side that badly lacked both last season. Instead, he’s been anonymous in most games as defender Kevin Holt tends to do the work up and down the left flank instead.

Michael Duffy - 2

Another player who was supposed to add pace and width to Dundee’s attack, Duffy could do little to influence games and hasn’t been seen since a substitute appearance in October’s 2-0 defeat against Partick Thistle. The on loan Celtic winger will do well to force himself back into contention.

Mark O’Hara - 6

O’Hara looked to be a revelation when he scored once and helped make the other two in Dundee’s 3-1 win away at Ross County on opening day, as his new boss stationed him at the attacking midfield position. O’Hara has come back down to earth since, but fans still appreciate his all-action style in the centre of the park.

Yordi Teijsse - 3

It’s been tough on the striker signed on a two-year deal as a project. Instead of being brought along slowly he was thrust into the team when Dundee sold both Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings before the end of the summer transfer window. As expected, he struggled. While he was effective in the air, there wasn’t much else he brought to the attack. It’s hard to see a way back for him as he hasn’t featured since the win over Hamilton in October.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui - 4

The top goalscorer in League One last season has shown signs recently of becoming an important member of the Dundee attack, including scoring in the 3-0 victory over St Johnstone. Although, for the mean-time, two goals from 16 games is not what Dundee had in mind when they snapped him up on a free transfer in August.

Marcus Haber - 9

Finding the back of the net three times in 11 games isn’t a great return, but the Canadian is a prime example of why good strikers can be worth so much more than just goals. His ability to hold the ball up, thereby making the ball stick in dangerous areas, while simultaneously taking pressure off a previously battered Dundee backline, has been little short of invaluable. He’s been an excellent addition and will be one of the biggest reasons Dundee avoid the drop should Paul Hartley’s side survive this campaign.

