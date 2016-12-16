Dundee can bounce back against Celtic, insists Hateley

Tom Hateley believes Celtic Park is the “perfect” place for Dundee to try to get their season back on track.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side are unbeaten domestically, top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with 14 wins and a draw and heavy favourites to collect another three points today.

After wins over Hamilton and Motherwell ended a ten-game winless run, Dundee have slipped back with one victory in four and sit tenth, only two points better off than bottom side Partick Thistle having played a game more.

While recognising the task that awaits them in Glasgow, 27-year-old midfielder Hateley is looking for Dundee to prove the doubters wrong.

“I am looking forward to it,” said Hateley. “In the last couple of weeks we have been disappointing, our levels have dropped from where we managed to get ourselves to recently.

“So in my eyes there is nowhere better to go to try to start off this run of momentum again and get a good solid basis back into our game.

“But I am under no illusions. It is the most difficult place to go, especially at the moment, they are full of confidence and flying high at the top of the league.

“But we are going there with the mentality to get something from the game, it is never the case of making up the numbers.

“This is important for us to get back to where we were a few weeks ago and it is only us players who can change that and in my eyes it is the perfect place to go and prove a few people wrong.

“No doubt all of us will have to be on top of our game to get something from the match.

“But I fully expect us to do that, to be at the top of our game and get something from it. It is a big game for us and the perfect opportunity for us to push on.”