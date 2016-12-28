Craig Wighton knows he must add goals to his game at Dundee

Dundee forward Craig Wighton has targeted more goals after establishing himself as a first-team regular.

The 19-year-old has started the last nine games ahead of tonight’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Partick Thistle and helped Paul Hartley’s side climb from three points adrift at the bottom to three points clear of 12th spot.

Wighton has impressed with his skill, creativity and ability to keep possession and create chances, while forming an effective partnership with Marcus Haber. He now aims to add to his one goal this season.

“I need to score more goals, playing as a striker,” Wighton said. “I’m not an out-and-out finisher, I like to create chances and work hard for the team.

“But obviously goals are something people will look at when you are a striker. So I could definitely add that to my game. But I just need to keep learning and playing as many games as I can.”

Wighton looks set to continue doing that after catching the eye in recent matches.

“Obviously it’s frustrating when you are not playing and when you do get the chance it’s up to you to keep yourself in the team and prove a point,” he said. “Thankfully I have done that recently and the gaffer has shown a lot of faith in me.”

Partick Thistle also go into the game in good spirits, having beaten Ross County 3-1 on Friday for their first victory since late October.

Callum Booth is hoping the team’s luck has finally turned. “That win on Friday made Christmas so much better – three points was the gift we had all been wanting,” said the Jags full-back.

“We’d had seven games where we had played not too bad but just hadn’t finished our chances or had conceded last-minute goals.

“I kept thinking our luck has got to change. There has to be a football god up there and if he is, things will come good. Thankfully that happened at Ross County.”