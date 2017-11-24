Student teacher to face trial over Stephen Thompson ‘assault’

A student teacher will face trial in May of next year accused of assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson.
Dundee resident Christopher Brash has denied the charge brought against him.
The 24-year-old is alleged to have repeatedly pushed Thompson, causing him to fall over.
The incident took place at the end of a derby match between Dundee and Dundee United in the Befred Cup earlier this year.
Dundee defeated their rivals 2-1.
