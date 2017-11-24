Student teacher to face trial over Stephen Thompson ‘assault’

Have your say

A student teacher will face trial in May of next year accused of assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson.

READ MORE - History against Dundee as McCann bids to end winless run

Dundee resident Christopher Brash has denied the charge brought against him.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have repeatedly pushed Thompson, causing him to fall over.

The incident took place at the end of a derby match between Dundee and Dundee United in the Befred Cup earlier this year.

Dundee defeated their rivals 2-1.

READ MORE - Man charged over ‘attack’ on Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson