Ray McKinnon impressed by Hibs boss Neil Lennon’s signings

Ray McKinnon has saluted Neil Lennon for the joint capture of Kris Commons and Chris Humphrey – and says he would love to have the same luxury in the transfer market.

The Dundee United manager has watched rival boss Lennon swoop recently to bolster his hopefuls with the signing of Commons on loan from Celtic as well as the addition of former Motherwell and Preston winger Humphrey as the race for promotion hots up.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Easter Road where United could move back to the top of the table with victory, McKinnon admits he wouldn’t hesitate to make such signings if only he had the budget to do so.

McKinnon said: “Well done to Hibs. They have made a statement. Seriously, if I could do it right now I would do the same thing. I think Neil’s done the right thing by making two good signings just there.

“They’ve got a very good player in Commons who’s quality and the boy Humphrey is a right good winger with real pace. It’s good signings to add to an already very good squad. I wish I had that sort of financial clout.

“From our own point of view, we’ll try and do something ourselves in the transfer window, but we’ll need to be a wee bit more selective.

“We are working hard on it, but there will be nothing done in time for Friday’s game at Hibs. There’s a lot of money involved and we can’t afford some of the asking prices. It’s just ridiculous.

“Again, we’ll just need to work within our means and see what we can afford. We’re not going to bring anyone in just for the sake of it. It’s got to be the right type who fits into that group.

“At the end of the day, you can only play 11 at a time and we’ve got a decent 11.

“We’ll certainly be able to put 11 quality players on the field to match their 11. That’s the important thing.”