McLean’s achievements are on a par with Clough’s, insists former skipper Hegarty

During a new documentary, premiered last night in Dundee, former United skipper Paul Hegarty proposes Jim McLean should be acclaimed as an equal to Brian Clough.

After watching the hour-long film Tannadice 87, which, as the title suggests, concerns itself chiefly with the events of the Tangerines’ 1986-87 season, it’s hard to disagree. Clough himself described United’s victories against Barcelona in the Nou Camp and at the then fortress that was Borussia Monchengladbach’s Bokelbergstadion, as “possibly the best British results of the last ten years”.

That was a period when Liverpool won the European Cup four times, and Nottingham Forest lifted it twice under Clough. So Hegarty’s opinion is one with which Clough, who died 13 years ago, might well have been in accord – particularly since it ranks McLean on a par with Old Big ’Ed as opposed to above.

But the former centre back also reckons McLean deserves to rank alongside Sir Alex Ferguson, regarded as perhaps the best British manager of all time.

“Jim McLean should be right up there with the top managers Britain has produced, no doubt about that,” said Hegarty, prior to the screening at the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre. “He deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Brian Clough and Alex Ferguson.

“When you look at the resources he had, what he did was incredible. His tactics and knowledge of the game were second to none.

“He had a photographic memory, he would tell you about things you’d done in the game you couldn’t remember. He was brilliant at getting you fit and the only part of him that could have been better was the man-management side. But what he did was remarkable.

“He called United a ‘corner shop’ and that probably helped him because everyone thought he was right. You have to remember he arrived in 1971 and didn’t win anything until 1979. It took eight years to win the League Cup and the board stuck by him for all that time because they believed in what he was doing. We lost 4-1 (in January 1976) to Willie McLean’s Motherwell team – his own brother – and the fans were baying for Jim’s blood.

“But he had a strong board and a strong chairman [Johnstone Grant] who stuck by him and look what happened.”

McLean got 22 years, creating teams that reached three peaks. United lifted the League Cup in 1979 – the club’s first trophy – then retained it. They won the league title in 1983 and reached the European Cup semi-finals the next season. In 1987, United reached the Scottish Cup final v St Mirren and Uefa Cup final v IFK Gothenburg, beating Barcelona and Monchengladbach en route. That they finished runners-up in both competitions should not diminish the achievement, as the documentary, due to be shown on BBC Alba on 20 May, makes clear.

Whether it can be done again, at United or a similar Scottish club, is very doubtful. Perhaps only Celtic have the wherewithal to continue jousting with giants. Hegarty added: “Brendan Rodgers is a wonderful manager and gives you hope. Can Celtic do what they did in the past? That’s going to be difficult, but they can get into the Champions League and the challenge now is to go further. It’s going to be really difficult because the big guns have all the money. The gulf has got wider, massively so, but then Barcelona had the money when we beat them…”

l Paul Hegarty was speaking to promote purpleTV’s new film, Tannadice 87. It will air on Saturday 20 May on BBC Alba, marking the 30th anniversary of Dundee United’s run to the Uefa Cup final.