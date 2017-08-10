Man charged over ‘attack’ on Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson

A man has been charged over an alleged assault on the Dundee United chairman after a defeat to city rivals Dundee.

Stephen Thompson was allegedly pushed to the ground within Dundee’s Dens Park at the end of the match on Wednesday night.

The club said he did not need any medical treatment but was shocked by the incident.

Police confirmed a 24-year-old man has been charged.

A spokesperson added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 24-year-old man was charged with assaulting a 51-year-old man at Dens Park, Dundee, immediately after the Betfred Cup match between Dundee and Dundee United. The victim was not injured.”

Dundee won the League Cup match 2-1.

