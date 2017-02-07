Ex-Rangers winger David Templeton trains with Dundee United

Former Hearts and Rangers winger David Templeton is training with Dundee United as he looks to kick-start his career.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Ibrox in the summerafter helping Rangers win back-to-back promotions following a £700,000 move from Hearts in 2012.

He recently trained with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps but has now been offered the chance to regain his fitness at United.

l Ex-Hibs striker Farid El Alagui last night signed for Ayr until the end of the season after leaving Dunfermline in search of game time.