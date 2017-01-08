Dundee United ‘will bounce back from defeat by Hibs’

Dundee United defender William Edjenguele has told Hibs to enjoy Friday’s victory after warning that the Tayside club will bounce back from the 3-0 humbling.

The Frenchman, pictured, put the hugely disappointing top-of-the-table defeat down to a bad day at the office but is adamant that they can push their Leith counterparts all the way in the race for the Championship title.

He said: “I’m very disappointed, we wanted to put on a performance for ourselves and for the fans. They turned out in numbers, but we let ourselves down a little bit.

“We can’t dwell on it because there’s 16 games to go. It was a bad day at the office. Well done Hibs but we’ll see what they do over the next 16 games. I’m looking forwarding to seeing how the guys respond because I’m ready to respond over the next games anyway.

“I hope they’re happy and they can enjoy it, but I can tell you that there’s a long way to go, so we’ll see.

“I might be negative but if you look what we’ve done over the past few months, it’s only two losses in 16 games. “I want to emphasis this; yeah it was a bad performance, but over the past few months we’ve done a good job.

“If I wasn’t sure that we could catch HIbs I would stop playing right now. In my mind there is no doubt about it. It’s not like it’s the end of April, there are more than three months. We’re going to go back to work next week and try to put things right against Queen of the South.”

Edjenguele is keen to extend his stay at Tannadice after opening contract talks. The defender, who joined on a one-year deal from Greek club Veria last summer, added: “I’ve been talking with the manager and he told me he wants me to stay.

“I want to stay, I’m very pleased at the club, (but)not with the result on Friday.

“We’re talking, there’s still no agreement, but I hope we can find a solution in the next few days.”