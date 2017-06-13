Dundee United sign Tam Scobbie on two-year deal

Dundee United have completed the signing of Tam Scobbie on a two-year deal.

The defender makes the move from Ladbrokes Premiership side St Johnstone, following the expiry of his contract.

The 29-year-old spent five seasons at McDiarmid Park, making 127 appearances. He started his career at Falkirk having come through the Bairns’ youth system. He made more than 170 times for Falkirk, while also representing Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Scobbie told the club’s website: “I am excited to join United. It is a great club with fantastic support.

“When I spoke to the manager, I knew this was where I wanted to sign, and I am delighted to have my future secured. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and being together in our attempt to get back into the Premiership.”

The left-footed defender is Ray McKinnon’s third summer signing following the additions of James Keatings and Billy King.

McKinnon said: “Thomas is an excellent defender who can play both left back and central, and he will enhance our defensive options. As important, he is also a great organiser, a real leader with plenty of experience and these are vital characteristics for me.

“We need to add more players, and I expect to further add to the squad before pre-season begins.”