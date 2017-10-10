Dundee United deny responsibility for Rangers new club jibe

Dundee United deny they had anything to do with a jibe at Rangers in the matchday programme for their Irn-Bru Cup match with Linfield.

The publication made reference to the “new club” argument by calling Saturday’s opponents “the most successful team in the world still in existence”.

Linfield have 52 league titles to their name, two fewer than Rangers before the liquidation event in 2012.

United, though, insist they have no input into the context of the matchday programme.

A club spokesman told the Daily Record: “Our matchday magazine is outsourced to an independent editor who has his own volunteer writers and the club has no editorial input into the magazine.

“Having spoken to the editor he informs us that the introduction information relating to Linfield was put together from various information sources, including the internet, and was intended to promote the achievements of our visitors Linfield.”

