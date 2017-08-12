Dundee United complete short-term deal for defender Paul Quinn

Dundee United have completed the signing of defender Paul Quinn on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old was most recently with Ross County, playing 22 times although his season was affected by injuries. He also counts Motherwell and Aberdeen among his former clubs and has signed a contract until January 2018.

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon told the club’s website: “Paul gives us greater strength across the defensive line. He has been patient and showed a willingness to play for United by spending quite a few weeks in training with us. That allowed us to get a good look at him and his attributes.

“I am happy that our squad has competition and quality all over the park.”