Amputee Dundee United fan wins SPFL Goal of the Month award

Dundee United fan Tommy McKay has won the SPFL Goal of the Month competition for his perfectly executed lob at half-time during United’s match with Dunfermline.

McKay, 32, managed to beat off competition from Jayden Stockley, Joe Dodoo and Tom Rogic to land the award, which is voted for by the fans.

The United supporter has only one leg after a cancer diagnosis in childhood forced his right leg to be amputated

His goal soon went viral and the SPFL decided to include the strike in the Goal of the Month nominations.

After hearing of his award, McKay said: “To have been chosen as the Ladbrokes SPFL goal of the month for November is completely overwhelming and is truly beyond my wildest dreams, especially when all the goals this month were worthy winners.

McKay executing his perfect chip over the goalkeeper. Picture: SNS

”I would like to thank Dundee United, Ladbrokes, McEwan Fraser, SPFL, my team mates at Partick Thistle Amputees FC and every single person who voted for me. You will never know how much this means to me and my family and I am eternally grateful.”

