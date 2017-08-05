Lack of composure cost visitors despite creating chances

Morton failed to get the better of hosts Dumbarton with the Sons doggedly earning a point in a goalless draw, with Greenock manager Jim Duffy left to rue a lack of finesse in front of goal.

After an early scare the Cappielow side were in control, but they could not find a way past Dumbarton goalkeeper Scott Gallacher, with Duffy saying afterwards: “We were the side that were doing the most to get the win. We created chances however when things fell in the box they seemed to fall to a Dumbarton player and when we had chances we did not show enough composure.”

“However a goalless draw and a point from Dumbarton is not the worst start.”

The Sons should have taken the lead after 10 minutes when a long-distance Andy Dowie header split open the visiting defence and Ally Roy ran clear, but the striker shot straight at Derek Gaston.

Morton went close midway through the half when a Michael Doyle cross reached the in-rushing Andy Murdoch however the midfielder stabbed the ball inches wide.

Dumbarton had a chance just before the break when Sam Wardrop crossed and Christian Nade volleyed goalward, however Gaston pulled off a smart diving save.

Morton were on top after the restart with Bob McHugh flicking just wide and then having a header saved by Gallacher.

The game continued in that manner and Jai Quitongo had a low effort clutched by Gallacher before Doyle scooped over an open goal after a mix-up in the home defence.

A thunderous effort from Ross Forbes flew just past 10 minutes from time with a late McHugh overhead kick and then another driven Forbes effort kept out by instinctive stops from Gallacher.

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken said: “It was a dogged performance against a side that have a lot of fire-power.

“We would have liked to do more going forward but it was important not to lose.”