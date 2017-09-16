Dumbarton 2 - 1 Brechin City: Supersub Christian Nade turns game

Super-sub Christian Nade came off the bench to create two goals in the last eight minutes as Dumbarton notched their first league win of the season.

It was a battle between the only ­part-time outfits in the Championship and, even at this stage of the campaign, clashes between the two sides are likely to be paramount in their efforts to avoid the drop.

Brechin made a whirlwind start, taking the lead after just 90 seconds. Jordan Sinclair picked up a loose ball, cut into the box and drilled a 15-yard angled drive on target, which Sons’goalkeeper Scott Gallacher could only parry into the net.

Brechin were reduced to ten men after 71 minutes when Aron Lynas got a straight red for a lunge at David Wilson.

It gave the Sons the impetus they needed and in 82 minutes sub Mark Stewart crashed home a Nade chest down. Three minutes later the same player set up Dimitrios Froxylias to fire home the winner.