Christian Nade still loves to silence taunting Hibs fans

Christian Nade insists he will never tire of silencing the Hibs fans as the bustling Frenchman prepares to cross swords with his old foes once again.

The Hearts cult hero will be public enemy No 1 among the travelling support this afternoon as Neil Lennon’s men visit Dumbarton.

While Nade’s time in Scottish football has been hit and miss, he has developed a habit of haunting Hibs, finding the net against the capital club for Raith Rovers on two occasions and scoring twice in Edinburgh derbies. He even notched against Hibs last season when Dumbarton claimed a 3-2 win over Alan Stubbs’ side, ensuring those punters chanting about his weight were forced to eat their words.

Nade said: “I enjoy my goals against any team but, of course, doing it against Hibs is always delightful. It is always an amazing fixture for me, more because I get the chance to play against their fans. It is not like I am playing against Hibs, it is like I am playing against their supporters.

“They give me so much abuse that I know there is only one answer I can give during the game – score. So, when I have the opportunity to score and make them quiet, I try not to miss!”

Nade, though, knows the challenge posed by Lennon’s Championship leaders today.

“Their coach [Lennon] has found the things they were missing last season and they are a very powerful team with good players,” he added.

Nade returned to Dumbarton earlier this month after a brief stint with League 1 side Stranraer and is determined to rediscover the form which saw him score seven goals in the second half of last season.

Nade continued: “I’m so happy to be back. I never should have left but that is life – sometimes you make mistakes, bad decisions. I just feel lucky to get a second chance here.

“There are many reasons I love it here, but especially the manager [Stevie Aitken], who I would say has trusted me more than anyone ever has before. He makes you feel special in the dressing room and motivates you to give everything you have.”