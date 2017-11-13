Cowdenbeath set to turn to Gary Bollan as new manager

Former Livingston, Airdrie and Forfar manager Gary Bollan has won the race to be the new manager of Cowdenbeath and is expected to be unveiled before the squad assemble for training tonight, writes Craig P Stewart.

The job at Central Park was in demand with former manager Colin Cameron and ex-Dumbarton and St Mirren manager Ian Murray amongst the candidates. However, 44-year-old Bollan has been selected to try and transform the fortunes of the Fifers.

Bollan has been out of work for just under two months after losing his job at Station Park some four months after leading Forfar to promotion via the play-offs.

Discussions between Cowdenbeath club chairman Donald Findlay and Bollan intensified after Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Elgin City left Cowdenbeath rooted to the foot of League 2 and in severe danger of having to win the pyramid play-off to keep their place in senior football for the second season running.