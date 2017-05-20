Billy Brown misses Cowdenbeath’s biggest game due to delayed flight

Cowdenbeath’s assistant manager Billy Brown missed the start of arguably the club’s biggest game in their history, turning up at half-time.

Brown had been holidaying in Magaluf and was due to fly back this morning in time for Cowdenbeath’s crucial play-off tie with East Kilbride as the Fife side look to maintain their league status. However, the former Hearts and Hibs coach turned up at the airport only to see his flight was delayed.

The 66-year-old had booked the holiday when he was without a club but took over as assistant to Gary Locke who replaced Liam Fox on 10 March. He was hampered by the fixture kicking off an hour early at Central Park due to the stock car racing taking place at the ground.

He told the BBC last night: “It’s probably the biggest game the club has ever had. I missed being in the dugout and when they asked Gary to try and save them I couldn’t resist it. I love it. It’s hard to live without it when you’ve done it as long as I have. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at.

“I booked a holiday six months ago when I wasn’t in the game. I wouldn’t feel comfortable about not being there. I’ve got to see this through.”

Brown had previously managed East Fife where he was best remembered for ranting interview where he had talked about places he had been and things he had done.

Cowdenbeath led 1-0 at half-time through an early Fraser Mullen goal.